One man. One piano. One song: What the unique performance means in Wuhan, China

Published September 8, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT

A man from Wuhan, China, is performing only one song on his piano. He learned it as an act of catharsis during the 2020 pandemic and lockdown in his hometown.

But he’s been playing it in public in China in places where open expressions of loss and grief can be interpreted as sensitive political statements.

NPR’s John Ruwitch caught up with him on the banks of the Yangtze River.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

