Cuba sends team to Little League World Series for the first time

Published September 8, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT
Cuba second baseman Alfredo Despaigne (1) leaps for the high throw from Ismael Ortega to make a force out at second base against Panama during the fifth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament. (Tom E. Puskar/AP)
Cuba loves baseball, and Little League is very popular there. But Cuba’s never sent a team to the Little League World Series — until this year. The documentary “Little League Dreams” profiles Cuba’s top little leaguers as they prepare for the series in Pennsylvania and looks at the family hardships the young players have to contend with in the midst of a crushing economic crisis in Cuba.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks to Daniel Montero, one of the film’s directors.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

