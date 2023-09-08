© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A ban on wearing the abaya in French schools is causing an uproar

By Eleanor Beardsley
Published September 8, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT

France's education minister has banned the wearing of the popular long robe known as the abaya in schools. He says it is a symbol of Islam.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
US / WorldAll Things Considered
Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now