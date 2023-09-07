© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Special master tasked with redrawing Alabama Congressional maps

Published September 7, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT

Judges in Alabama have set a Sept. 25 deadline for new Congressional maps to be drawn. Republican lawmakers were supposed to redraw them after a Supreme Court decision, but a panel of judges rejected their attempt this week. Now the task falls to someone who is supposed to be neutral — a special master.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong looks at the role of special master with Rebecca Green, associate professor at William and Mary Law School and co-director of the election law program.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now