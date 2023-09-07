© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Is it time to rethink how the farm bill works?

Published September 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 16: Stacy Dean, Deputy Under Secretary of Food Nutrition and Consumer Services, right, turns to fellow witness, Cindy Long, Administrator, U.S. Department of Agriculture, left, during of a hearing of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry hearing to examine the 2023 Farm Bill on Capitol Hill on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Congress is gearing up for yet another fight over the farm bill.

The massive piece of legislation is projected to hit more than one trillion dollars this year for the first time in history.

Farmers say they need the support more than ever. But others say there’s a clear place to cut costs: government farm subsidies.

“We still pay too much to the wrong people to grow the wrong food in the wrong places and often at the wrong time,” Rep. Earl Blumenauer says.

Today, On Point: Is it time to rethink how the farm bill works and who it’s for?

Guests

Congressman Earl Blumenauer, U.S. representative for Oregon’s 3rd Congressional district since 1996.

Also Featured

Pete Kronberg, rancher in Forbes, North Dakota.

Rob Larew, president of the National Farmers Union.

