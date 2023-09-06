© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Is there such a thing as being 'too nice' at work?

Published September 6, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT

Is there such a thing as being “too nice” at work? Tessa West says absolutely.

She’s a professor of psychology at New York University who wrote a book called “Jerks at Work.” And she says being overly positive is akin to being “accidental jerky.”

West joins host Deepa Fernandes to talk through the harms — and possible solutions — for your workplace relationships.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

