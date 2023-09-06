© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Author Chuck Palahniuk spends time with serial killers in 'Not Forever but For Now'

WAMU 88.5 | By Chris Remington
Published September 6, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT
Author Chuck Palahniuk’sbooks inhabit the dark, unsavoryplacesthat most of us choose to avoid. Hiswork takes readers to organized underground brawls, tosex addictiongroup therapy,and to the meeting ofaChristiandeathcult.

The 1996 novel “Fight Club” remains a cult classic with millions of copies sold around the world. It was later adapted into a film by director David Fincher and starred Brad Pitt and Edward Norton.

His latest novel, “Not Forever but for Now,” introduces readers to a murderous aristocratic family living in Wales. The taboo-breaking satire follows Otto and Cecil. Otto is training with his grandfather to join the murder-for-hire family business, specializing in killing famous celebrities.

We talk with Chuck about his penchant for examining society’s underbelly, the censorship of his work, and the next projects on his horizon.

Chris Remington
Chris Remington knew he wanted to work in public radio beginning in middle school, as WHYY played in his car rides to and from school in New Jersey. He’s freelanced for All Things Considered and was a desk associate for CBS Radio News in New York City. Most recently, he was producing for Capital Public Radio’s Insight booking guests, conducting research and leading special projects at Sacramento’s NPR affiliate.
