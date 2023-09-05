© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Doctors are scaling back using radiation to treat cancer as better alternatives emerge

Published September 5, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT

As better alternatives emerge, doctors are increasingly either skipping radiation or using less of it. Studies show that outcomes are similar with or without radiation with certain early-stage cancers.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with STAT reporter Angus Chen on the phasing out of radiation in fighting cancer.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

