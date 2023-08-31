© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What happens to the Proud Boys after its leaders go to jail?

Published August 31, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT

Several top leaders of the Proud Boys — the right-wing extremist group that helped push the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — are set to be sentenced in the coming days. Some experts say the group is thriving at the local level even as national leaders are heading to jail.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Michael Jensen, a domestic terrorism expert at the University of Maryland.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now