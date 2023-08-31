© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
American Airlines flight attendants voted overwhelmingly to strike ahead of busy travel weekend

Published August 31, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT
The American Airlines logo is seen atop the American Airlines Center in Dallas. (Michael Ainsworth/AP)
American Airlines flight attendants voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike this week. That puts more pressure on the carrier to meet their demands over pay raises and comes ahead of one of the year’s busiest holiday travel weekends.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets the latest from transportation analyst Seth Kaplan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

