LIVE BLOG: The latest on Hurricane Idalia

What led to the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan?

Published August 30, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT

Today marks the second anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. We look back at the string of decisions that led to the chaotic pull-out.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with veteran journalist Peter Bergen, who hosts the podcast “In The Room,” produced by Fresh Produce Media on Audible with a two-part episode on the withdrawal. Breshna Musazai, a student in Afghanistan who managed to get out, joins the conversation too.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

