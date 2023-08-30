© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
In 'Babel,' author Rebecca F. Kuang explores translation as a tool of imperialism

Published August 30, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT

Many readers know author Rebecca F. Kuang for her gut-wrenching fantasy novels. Last year, she released “Babel: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators’ Revolution.”

The book explores translation as a tool of imperialism and instantly topped the New York Times Best Seller list.

Here & Now‘s Kalyani Saxena covered the book’s launch event in Boston last year.

