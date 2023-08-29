© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
The diabetes drug Ozempic and the weight-loss drug Wegovy seem to curb cravings for alcohol

Published August 29, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT

With the surge in popularity of both Ozempic and Wegovy, doctors and patients have begun to notice that these drugs appear to reduce people’s cravings for alcohol, nicotine and opioids. They may also reduce some types of compulsive behaviors like gambling and online shopping.

While many of the reports are anecdotal and randomized controlled trials are still years away, scientists are hopeful a new class of treatments for alcohol use disorder and smoking may be on the horizon.

NPR’s Michaeleen Doucleff reports.

 

