© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two court hearings today will shape future of legal cases against Trump

Published August 28, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT
Former President Donald Trump steps off his plane as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Alex Brandon/AP)
Former President Donald Trump steps off his plane as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Alex Brandon/AP)

NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson joins Here & Now host Scott Tong to talk about a court hearing in Washington D.C. where a judge is expected to set a trial date for former President Donald Trump to face federal charges for subverting American democracy on Jan. 6 2021. Plus, at a court hearing in Atlanta, Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows is seeking to move the state’s case against Trump and his co-conspirators to federal court.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now