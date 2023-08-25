© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
'Calling Hours' play offers eulogies to coal-fired power plant

Published August 25, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT

The Conesville coal-fired power plant in the town of Coshocton in Eastern Ohio provided electricity for 2 million homes and was the backbone of the community.

When it closed in 2020, jobs were lost, as was a way of life. A performance of oral histories, set up as eulogies, was pulled together in a play called “Calling Hours.”

Julie Grant of The Allegheny Front attended a performance.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

