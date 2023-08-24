© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Retailers express concern about uptick in store theft

Published August 24, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT
Shoppers walk to the Macy's store. (Charles Krupa/AP)
Shoppers walk to the Macy's store. (Charles Krupa/AP)

Dick’s Sporting Goods and Macy’s posted weak quarterly earnings this week. A spike in theft was among the reasons given for their downturn. It’s not a new concern in the retail industry, but retailers are becoming concerned that it is a spiraling issue.

MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent Ali Velshi joins host Lisa Mullins for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now