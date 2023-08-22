© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Phoenix teachers catch a break with 4-day school week

Published August 22, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT

As the new school year gets underway, districts nationwide struggle to recruit teachers. The Cartwright School District in Phoenix has come up with an answer to the ongoing teacher shortage. Starting this year, teachers and staff will only work four days a week.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd spoke with parents, teachers and a principal to see if the plan works.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

