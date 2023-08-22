© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Ohio child care providers press Intel to help families thrive

Published August 22, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT
Tarrezz Thompson and the child she watches. (Courtesy of Tarrezz Thompson)
In Ohio, Intel’s new semiconductor chip manufacturing site will attract thousands of workers. Many of them have families, and local child care providers worry about what increased demand could do to an already strapped system. They hope to address a big challenge with Intel that goes beyond its future workforce; Many families in the area struggle to find reliable, affordable care for their kids.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Ronda Brown-Daniels, who provides around-the-clock care for children in her home for parents that work nontraditional hours, and Tarrezz Thompson, a lead organizer of the child care workers in her region, about solutions.

Ronda Brown-Daniels and the child she watches. (Courtesy of Ronda Brown-Daniels)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

