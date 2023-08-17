© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

People are vacationing again on cruise ships following a COVID-19 decline

By Tom Hudson
Published August 17, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT

People are cruising again on big ships following a COVID-19 decline, but it's a tough comeback for the industry.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
US / WorldAll Things Considered
Tom Hudson
In a journalism career covering news from high global finance to neighborhood infrastructure, Tom Hudson is the Vice President of News and Special Correspondent for WLRN. He hosts and produces the Sunshine Economy and anchors the Florida Roundup in addition to leading the organization's news engagement strategy.
See stories by Tom Hudson
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now