How a San Antonio shelter is using data to inform services for unhoused families

Published August 16, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT

As cities around the country work to address a worsening homelessness crisis, more leaders are looking to model some of the success seen in San Antonio, Texas.

Iris Dimmick, a senior reporter for the nonprofit newsroom The San Antonio Report, has been writing about efforts there to collect more data about the unhoused population — and how one group is even providing child care for families. She speaks with Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now
