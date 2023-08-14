© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
How schools are trying to enroll more students after pandemic dip

Published August 14, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT

Public school enrollment in the U.S. fell by more than 1 million students in the first two years after the onset of the pandemic. Some school districts are getting external help to enroll more kids.

We speak with Amelia Pak-Harvey, a reporter for the education publication Chalkbeat, about the Indianapolis school district’s move to hire a consulting firm to recruit more students.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

