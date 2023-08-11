It’s been nearly a year since the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 narrowly passed.

President Joe Biden’s sweeping climate bill has high hopes for fighting climate change, including a pledge to cut U.S. emissions in half by 2030. Some initiatives are working. Solar and wind energy are cheaper and the IRA is also providing tax credits to promote the use of electric vehicles.

But how far does the IRA go? And what other laws need to be passed to progress the fight against climate change?

For the first entry in Plugged In: How the IRA is changing America, we check in on the Biden administration’s efforts to combat climate change and the work yet to be done.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5