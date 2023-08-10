Up First briefing: Wildfires ravage Maui; meet the Women's World Cup quarterfinalists
Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.
Today's top stories
At least 36 people have died in the wildfire sweeping through the Hawaiian island of Maui. Winds from Hurricane Dora have fanned the flames, helping them jump highways. Lahaina, a historic port town and popular tourist destination, has been hit especially hard. Stay updated with the latest developments with Hawaii Public Radio's live blog.
Novo Nordisk, the pharmaceutical company that manufacturers Ozempic and Wegovy, wants Medicare to cover its weight loss drugs — and it's turning to influential Black lawmakers for help. The company wants to reverse a 20-year ban on weight loss drug coverage under Medicare, arguing that this will help reduce obesity levels among Black Americans.
In a quarterly earnings report, Disney announced its overall revenue grew 4%. Despite declining ad revenue and the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes, CEO Bob Iger said he was optimistic about the company's future and believed movies, parks/cruises, and streaming/ direct-to-consumer products can all be potential growth drivers. Here are six takeaways from the report.
Deep dive
Historically, young people have had the lowest rates of voter registration and participation out of any age group in the U.S. Many 18-year-olds are moving around a lot for college when they become eligible to vote and haven't regularly interacted with the government before. They might feel confused or embarrassed that they don't know how to register. States nationwide are adopting new policies to fix this.
Enlighten me
Enlighten Me is a special series with Rachel Martin about the human condition.
Author Patty Krawec was raised as an evangelical Christian. Her mother, who is German and Ukrainian, split from her father, who is from the Ojibwe people, when she was very young. When she reconnected with her dad years later, she also connected with her Ojibwe identity. Krawec discusses reconciling her Christian faith with her Indigenous identity and how you can honor Indigenous traditions respectfully.
3 things to know before you go
This newsletter was edited by Majd Al-Waheidi.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.