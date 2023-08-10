In 'Lessons,' author Ian McEwan tells story of a poet from 1960s school boy days to COVID

Find a book excerpt here.

We revisit Jane Clayson’s September 2022 conversation with novelist Ian McEwan about his novel “Lessons.”

The book follows Roland Baines, a lackluster poet and pianist, from his schoolboy days in the 1960s to when he’s an elderly man living in COVID-era Britain.”Lessons” just came out in paperback in late July.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.