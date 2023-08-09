Morning news brief

© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
By Steve Inskeep,
Sarah McCammon
Published August 9, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT

Three people are charged with assault after a waterside brawl in Montgomery, Ala. Pakistan's parliament is expected to be dissolved. Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg launches a PAC.

