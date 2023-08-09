© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Montgomery Riverboat brawl prompts national discussion about race

Published August 9, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT

We get the latest on the fallout from the weekend’s brawl in Montgomery, Alabama. Police have charged three white men with assaulting a Black security guard, but say their actions don’t fit legal requirements for a hate crime.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Kellie Carter Jackson, associate professor at Wellesley College who has been writing about this.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now