How replacing transmission lines could benefit the environment

Published August 9, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT

Improving the U.S. transmission grid could be the key to reducing the pollution that’s heating the planet. The grid is old and needs updating to truly access the benefit of renewables, but doing so is expensive and it takes forever. So, what is being done and what challenges is such a rollout facing?

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks to NPR climate solutions reporter Julia Simon to find out.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

