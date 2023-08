The coronavirus keeps spawning new strains. The latest variant is known as EG.5. Preliminary tests show that it is slightly more resistant to antibodies in vaccinated individuals.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks to Detroit-based epidemiologist Abdul El-Sayed.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.