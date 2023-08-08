© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nonviolence Institute training next generation of Rhode Island police officers

Published August 8, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT

The Nonviolence Institute is training the next generation of Rhode Island Police Officers as well as the wider community in de-escalation tactics. The Institute has trainers that include members of the community and former members of law enforcement.

Host Robin Young speaks to two of the key facilitators: Shane Lee, head of training and Rich Tarlaian, a former Rhode Island Police Captain and trainer.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now