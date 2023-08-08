© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Morning news brief

By Sarah McCammon,
Steve Inskeep
Published August 8, 2023 at 5:08 AM EDT

President Biden heads to the Grand Canyon to tout his environmental policies. An election in Ohio has implications for abortion. The Red Cross allows blood donations from men who have sex with men.

