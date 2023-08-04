Up First briefing: Trump pleads not guilty; July job numbers; Women's World Cup
Today's top news
Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to felony charges yesterday at a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., as crowds of people outside yelled, "Lock him up." He's been charged with four counts related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.
The Labor Department will release hiring and unemployment numbers for July later today. Forecasters predict that U.S. employers added about 200,000 jobs last month.
Alexei Navalny, a fierce critic of Russia's Vladimir Putin, is set to be sentenced on several criminal charges, including extremism. He's currently serving a nine-year sentence on fraud and embezzlement charges, and prosecutors are asking for 20 more years. His supporters have called the charges and circumstances of the trial absurd.
Antarctica is usually surrounded by millions of square miles of ice this time of year. But sea ice has been decreasing over the years, and this year scientists recorded the smallest amount of sea ice ever. This could have devastating long-term effects in the U.S., causing potentially catastrophic sea level rise in coastal Texas and other places along the Gulf of Mexico later this century.
This essay was written by A Martinez. He came to NPR in 2021 and is one of Morning Edition and Up First's hosts. He was previously the host of Take Two at LAist in Los Angeles.
What makes you think of home?
For me, it's the most famous sign in the world: nine white block letters, each 45 feet high, spelling out HOLLYWOOD.
As a kid, it was the first thing I'd see in the morning when I looked out my window. It was always there, towering over Los Angeles, reminding everyone that this is where magic happens. I've hiked dozens and dozens of times to the top of Mount Lee to be so close that it feels like I could reach down and touch it. Whether I'm right next to it or far away, it makes me happy to know that it's been there for a hundred years.
It has always symbolized creativity, fantasy and fun — and it always will. But I must admit that seeing it these days reminds me of how it's also a business. One that's at an inflection point that feels like it's going to change how Hollywood makes that magic and how we see it. Screenwriters and actors are still on strike, with no end in sight. Whenever deals are done to get everybody back to work, what kind of Hollywood will they be coming back to?
Movies: Break out your swords and shout "Cowabunga!" Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is a visually stunning reboot to the franchise.
TV: David Tennant and Michael Sheen are back in Good Omens. The second season follows Sheen's Aziraphale and Tennant's Crowley as they hide an archangel that's lost his memory.
Books: Crack open Nasim Alikhani's new cookbook, Sofreh, this weekend for a contemporary look at Persian cuisine. The recipes reflect an expansive range of Persian culinary traditions, past and future.
Music: Little Moon's Emma Hardyman just wrapped up her Tiny Desk Contest On the Road Tour. Listen to the winning song and catch up with how Hardyman's life has changed since.
Sports: The knockout stage of the Women's World Cup begins tomorrow. These are the storylines to watch.
Quiz: Read today's newsletter carefully. At least two of today's articles reveal answers in the weekly news quiz.
Recipe: Forget lemonade. Beat the heat with lassi, a yogurt drink from India. All you need is some yogurt, milk, sugar and ice.
3 things to know before you go
