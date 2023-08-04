© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Migrant smuggling through The Bahamas is increasing

Published August 4, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT

An investigation from The Washington Post has uncovered an increase in the number of people traveling via The Bahamas to attempt to illegally cross to the U.S. Many are making the journey from Haiti, the poorest nation in the western hemisphere, beset with gang violence and political and financial turmoil.

Samantha Schmidt is the Post’s Bogota Bureau chief and reported on this story. She joins host Tiziana Dearing to discuss what her team found.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

