© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A wheelchair-walker hybrid that helps users 'get up and go'

Published August 4, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT

The Zeen was created by Garrett Brown, an inventor whose Steadicam system revolutionized the film industry decades ago. The Zeen‘s function is to give users the opportunity to use their full range of mobility safely to sit up at a higher level, stand or walk.

As Nicole Leonard of WHYY reports, some early users have found it life-changing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now