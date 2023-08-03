The News Roundup - International

Moscow’s business district was hit by a drone strike this week, the second attack of its kind on the city since May. And in Ukraine, Russian shelling damaged a landmark church in Kherson and wounded several people. Peace talks are scheduled in Saudi Arabia for August 5 and 6, Russia was not invited.

Several countries are evacuating their citizens and personnel from Niger following the military coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum last Wednesday.

Pakistan held funerals for 54 people on Monday who were killed in a suicide bombing at a political rally for a pro-Taliban cleric. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, though Pakistani authorities do have some theories.

We cover the most important stories from around the world in the international hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5