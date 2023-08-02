© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Emmett Till, national monuments, and teaching Black history

WAMU 88.5 | By Chris Remington
Published August 2, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT
US President Joe Biden hands a pen to Till family member Dr. Marvel Parker, Executive Director of the Emmett Till & Mamie Till-Mobley Institute, after signing a proclamation establishing the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument in Illinois and Mississippi.
US President Joe Biden hands a pen to Till family member Dr. Marvel Parker, Executive Director of the Emmett Till & Mamie Till-Mobley Institute, after signing a proclamation establishing the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument in Illinois and Mississippi.

Last week, President Joe Biden announced plans for new monuments to honor Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie. They will be erected in Mississippi where Till was murdered and at the church in Chicago where Till was laid to rest.    

The designations come as states across the country are restricting how Black history can be taught in schools. At least 44 states have introduced legislation thatwould restrict how teachers discuss racism and racial issues in the classroom.

We assemble a panel of guests to discuss how the murder of Emmett Till catalyzed the civil rights movement, what significance these new national monuments hold, and why the teaching of Till’s story could be under threat.

Chris Remington
Chris Remington knew he wanted to work in public radio beginning in middle school, as WHYY played in his car rides to and from school in New Jersey. He’s freelanced for All Things Considered and was a desk associate for CBS Radio News in New York City. Most recently, he was producing for Capital Public Radio’s Insight booking guests, conducting research and leading special projects at Sacramento’s NPR affiliate.
