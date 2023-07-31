© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A call for Congress to end unpaid internships

Published July 31, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT

More students are taking on paid internships, but new numbers show there’s still a gender gap when it comes to interns who are in roles that are unpaid.

Now, the National Association of Colleges and Employers is calling for federal action to ensure all interns are compensated for their time.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes learns more with Mary Gatta, NACE’s director of research and public policy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now