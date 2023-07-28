© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Singer Harper Grace finds redemption a decade after 'worst national anthem ever'

Published July 28, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT

Singer Harper Grace is on something of a redemption tour this year. In 2011, Grace — then Harper Gruzin — went viral after a calamitous national anthem rendition at a soccer game. She’s been reclaiming her narrative on this tour and also using her experience and platform as a motivational speaker for younger generations.

She speaks to host Scott Tong about her journey and her hopes to inspire others in tough times.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now