© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How a pecan farmer in Texas found herself in the middle of an immigration enforcement turf war

Published July 27, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT

When Magali Urbina and her husband Hugo purchased a pecan orchard along the southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas in 2021, they thought it would be the beginning of a peaceful life. In light of that hope, they named their hundreds of acres of farmland, Heavenly Farms. Then, the state stepped in and built a stretch of fencing along the border on their property to prevent migrants from crossing into the United States. Suddenly, Heavenly Farms became more than the Urbinas had bargained for.

Here & Now host Deepa Fernandes speaks with Magali Urbina about her involuntary entanglement in a turf war between the U.S. Border Patrol and Texas authorities over immigration enforcement.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now