© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Federal judge blocks Biden's new border asylum policy

Published July 26, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT

A federal judge just blocked the Biden administration’s new rules that make it tougher to apply for asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border. But the judge also put his ruling on hold, giving the administration a chance to appeal.

Host Deepa Fernandes discusses what this means for migrants with Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now