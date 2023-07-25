© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
With hillsides rich in lithium, is Afghanistan the new Saudi Arabia?

Published July 25, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT

Chinese prospectors have arrived in rural northwest Afghanistan in a kind of new gold rush as they try to corner the market on lithium for electric car batteries. The Taliban stands to profit in partnership with China while the U.S. — after its 20-year military operation in Afghanistan — is not part of the picture.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Washington Post correspondent Gerry Shih.

