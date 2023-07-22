© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

China dominates the EV battery industry. Can the rest of the world catch up?

By Jackie Northam
Published July 22, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT

China is dominant in every aspect of electric vehicle battery technology. Now the rest of the world is trying to catch up.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
US / World
Jackie Northam
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
See stories by Jackie Northam
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now