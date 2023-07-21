© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
The legal challenges facing former President Donald Trump

WAMU 88.5 | By Chris Remington
Published July 21, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT
Former US President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey.
In the coming days or weeks, former President Donald Trump is likely to be indicted for a third time. According to a target letter the former president received last week, he’s a person of focus in the federal prosecution’s case involving the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The lead prosecutor in the case, Jack Smith, is also prosecuting the former President for his mishandling of classified documents at his private residence, Mar-a-Lago. 

Understanding the deluge of legal challenges facing the leading Republican presidential nominee is likely to confuse even the most astute political minds.

We unpack the various legal challenges facing the former president and take your questions. We’ll also check in on the Jan. 6-related cases across the U.S., including the charges filed against 16 people in Michigan.

