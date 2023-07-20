The News Roundup – Domestic

West Virginia Senator Democrat Joe Manchin and former Utah Governor Republican John Huntsman Jr. are touring their new bipartisan policy initiative called No Labels in New Hampshire. And while they’ve released a policy dossier, publicly the two have struggled to agree on the details of how to address critical issues facing the country.

Wesleyan University announced that it will cease preference for legacy applicants in its admissions process. The elite liberal arts college, based in Connecticut, cited the recent Supreme Court decision on affirmative action as a factor in its decision.

New temperature records were set in the southwest as climate change continues to push global temperatures to their extremes.

We cover the most important stories from around the U.S. in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

