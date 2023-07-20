© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Malaria cases in the U.S. hit 8

Published July 20, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT
A feeding female Anopheles gambiae mosquito. The species is a known vector for the parasitic disease malaria. (James Gathany/CDC via AP)
In Florida, another case of malaria has been reported, bringing the total in the U.S. to 8 since May. It’s the first time people have acquired the disease in the U.S. in more than two decades, though experts don’t expect this to become a widespread outbreak. There are treatments for Malaria, but it can be deadly.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Dr. Manuel Gordillo, an infectious disease specialist at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

