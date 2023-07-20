© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Biden asylum rules in court as Texas border tactics come under scrutiny

Published July 20, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT

Here & Now host Scott Tong speaks with Washington Post national immigration reporter Maria Sacchetti about new asylum rules that have created a ‘fragile calm’ at the southern border. Immigrant advocates are suing to overturn those rules. And federal agents in Texas warn that the state’s hardline measures to stop illegal border crossings are causing harm.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

