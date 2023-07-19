© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michigan Republicans face felony charges for allegedly posing as electoral college members

Published July 19, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT

A group of Michigan Republicans who allegedly posed as electoral college members in 2020 are facing felony charges. Prosecutors allege the 16 people, including a former state Republican party co-chair, tried to award the state’s electoral college votes to former President Donald Trump.

Michigan Public Radio Network’s Colin Jackson joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now