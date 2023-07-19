© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
In the age of climate change, what counts as a heat wave?

Published July 19, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT
A man drinks water during a hot summer day. (Photo by Miguel Medina/AFP via Getty Images)
For weeks now, a swath of the country — from Southern California to Texas to Florida — has been in the grips of extreme heat. Phoenix hit a new record of 20 days in a row of temperatures over 110 degrees. As we adapt to the impact of climate change and hotter temperatures become more frequent, what does a heat wave mean now?

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Grist reporter Kate Yoder.

