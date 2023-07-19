© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How AI could perpetuate racism, sexism and other biases in society

By Brianna Scott,
Jeanette WoodsAilsa Chang
Published July 19, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with scholar Safiya Noble about how advancements in artificial intelligence could further perpetuate biases in society.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
US / WorldAll Things Considered
Brianna Scott
Brianna Scott is currently a producer at the Consider This podcast.
Jeanette Woods
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now