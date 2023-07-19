Composer Ludwig Göransson on 'Oppenheimer'

Ludwig Göransson isn’t a stranger to the power music can play in film.

He’s the composer behind the blockbuster “Black Panther” series, which earned him an Academy Award for Best Original Score in 2019. He also composed the score for the Rocky spin-offs “Creed I” and “Creed II,” and Christopher Nolan’s 2020 time-traveling spy thriller “Tenet.”

Now, he’s back with another Nolan collaboration: “Oppenheimer.” It’s a historical epic that tells the life story of the father of the atomic bomb.

He joins us to talk about his many collaborations and the music that shapes his life and work.

