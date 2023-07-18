© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
No Labels hints at Manchin presidential run, as he faces tough Senate re-election

Published July 18, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with the ‘dean of West Virginia radio broadcasters’ Hoppy Kercheval about what’s behind Democrat Joe Manchin’s involvement with the political non-profit No Labels, which Monday night laid out its platform for a possible third-party presidential ticket next year, at an event in New Hampshire where Manchin spoke.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

